Alstom SA (ALSMY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Thank you. So good morning, everyone. Welcome to Alstom's results for the fiscal year '24-'25.

So I will start by a few highlights, and then Bernard with me will walk you through the full year results. I will go through our outlook and guidance before taking your questions at the end. So let's start with the key figures. So orders came at €19.8 billion for the year with a strong momentum in small orders during the fourth quarter. So book-to-bill came at 1.1 for the year, in line with our guidance. Sales came actually ahead of the plan at €18.5 billion, an equivalent of 6.6% organic growth. Adjusted EBIT was close to €1.2 billion, up 18% on a year-on-year basis.

This represents a 6.4% margin compared to