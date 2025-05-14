STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jules Abraham - CORE IR

Dolev Rafaeli - Chief Executive Officer

John Gillings - VP of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Jeremy Pearlman - Maxim Group

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the STRATA Skin Sciences First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today’s event is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the floor over to Jules Abraham from the company’s Investor Relations firm, Core IR. Sir, please go ahead.

Jules Abraham

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call. Earlier this afternoon, the company released its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. A copy of that press release can be found on the company’s website at www.strataskinsciences.com under the Investors tab.

Joining me on today’s earnings call from STRATA Skin Sciences’ management team are Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, Chief Executive Officer and John Gillings, Vice President, Finance.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address STRATA Skin Sciences’ expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in STRATA Skin Sciences’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC and STRATA Skin Sciences’ press release that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements within. The content of this call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, May 14, 2025.