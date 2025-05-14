BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:01 PM ET

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call

May 14, 2025, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Altman - President and CEO

David McClung - CFO

Miranda Peto - IR

Conference Call Participants

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Laura Suriel - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon, and welcome to the BioCardia First Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Miranda Peto of BioCardia Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Miranda.

Miranda Peto

Thank you, Dave. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from BioCardia's leadership team are Peter Altman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David McClung, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address BioCardia's expectations for future performance and operational results, references to management's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, and current expectations. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products, technologies, and obtaining regulatory approval. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements.

For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors and cautionary statements described in BioCardia's report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2025, and in