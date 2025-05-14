Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (PLLIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCPK:PLLIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you. Thank you very much, and good evening ladies and gentlemen. The results of the first quarter of 2025, confirms the solidity of our business model in a challenging external scenario. We closed the quarter with an organic growth of 4.7%. This result, achieved through a consistent commercial performance is among the best in the industry.

Conti is 3.9, Michelin minus 2.5, Goodyear minus 2.2, which is expected at - minus 1.3. Improvement in profitability, which is confirmed to be the highest in Tier 1 Conti 13.4%. Bridgestone expected 10.6%, Goodyear 4.6%, and the cash trend in line with the usual business seasonality. We expect the overall scenario to remain uncertain in 2025 due to the persisting commercial tensions.

At macroeconomic level, the latest estimates forecast a slowdown in economic growth and a still high inflationary pressure. In this context, the High Value market confirms its resilience with mid-single-digit growth forecast