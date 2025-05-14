Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (PLLIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCPK:PLLIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 12:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Marco Tronchetti Provera - Executive Vice-Chairman
Andrea Livio Casaluci - Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Bocchio - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Akshat Kacker - JPMorgan
Martin Harry - Bernstein
Martino De Ambroggi - Equita
Gianluca Bertuzzo - Intermonte
Stephen Benhamou - BNP Paribas
Ross MacDonald - Citi
Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux
Monica Bosio - Intesa Sanpaolo
Edoardo Spina - HSBC
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Pirelli's Conference Call in which Pirelli top management will present the company's First Quarter 2025 Results. A live webcast of the event, and the presentation slides are available in the Investor Relations section of the Pirelli website. I remind you that the Q&A session, will follow the presentation.
Now I would like to introduce Mr. Marco Tronchetti Provera. Please go ahead, sir.
Marco Tronchetti Provera
Thank you. Thank you very much, and good evening ladies and gentlemen. The results of the first quarter of 2025, confirms the solidity of our business model in a challenging external scenario. We closed the quarter with an organic growth of 4.7%. This result, achieved through a consistent commercial performance is among the best in the industry.
Conti is 3.9, Michelin minus 2.5, Goodyear minus 2.2, which is expected at - minus 1.3. Improvement in profitability, which is confirmed to be the highest in Tier 1 Conti 13.4%. Bridgestone expected 10.6%, Goodyear 4.6%, and the cash trend in line with the usual business seasonality. We expect the overall scenario to remain uncertain in 2025 due to the persisting commercial tensions.
At macroeconomic level, the latest estimates forecast a slowdown in economic growth and a still high inflationary pressure. In this context, the High Value market confirms its resilience with mid-single-digit growth forecast
- Read more current PLLIF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts