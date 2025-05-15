CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Crawford - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Michael Intrator - CEO

Nitin Agrawal - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Tyler Radke - Citi

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Brad Sears - Bank of America

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Ben Reitzes - Melius Research

Operator

[Audio Starts Abruptly] First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Deborah Crawford, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Deborah Crawford

Good afternoon, and welcome to CoreWeave's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Michael Intrator, CEO and Nitin Agrawal, CFO.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's earnings press release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release. The earnings press