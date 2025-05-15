Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (AMIVF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCPK:AMIVF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Robert Goodall - CEO

Razvan Vulcu - Interim CFO

Sid Rajeev - Fundamental Research Corp

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Welcome to the Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation's First Quarter Results Conference Call.

Certain statements will be made during this phone call that may be forward-looking statements, although Atrium believes that such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially.

Forward-looking statements are based upon beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atrium's management on the date the statements are made. Atrium undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors change.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Robert Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Robert Goodall

Thank you for calling in today. Our interim CFO, Razvan Vulcu will start by talking about our financial results, and then I'll speak about our performance from an operational and portfolio perspective. Raz?

Razvan Vulcu

Thanks, Rob. Atrium had a solid start to fiscal '25, delivering Q1 earnings per share of $0.25, which continues to outpace our fixed dividend of $0.2325. First quarter revenues were $22 million compared to $25.2 million in the same period last year due to a decline in interest rates and the turnover of the portfolio.

As expected, the rate on the mortgage portfolio came down from 9.98% at the beginning of the year, 9.56% at Q1, following 225