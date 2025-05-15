Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Fung - Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Soroush Salehian - Chief Executive Officer

Saurabh Sinha - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Company

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Tyler Anderson - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Suji Desilva - Roth Capital

Operator

Good day. My name is Jess, and I will be your conference facilitator. I would like to welcome everyone to Aeva Technologies First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. During the opening remarks, all participants' will be in a listen-only mode. Following the opening remarks we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast.

I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Fung, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Andrew, please go ahead.

Andrew Fung

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Aeva's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining on the call today are Soroush Salehian, Aeva's Co-Founder and CEO; and Saurabh Sinha, Aeva's CFO. Ahead of this call, we issued our first quarter 2025 press release and presentation, which we will refer to today and can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors.aeva.com.

Please note that on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representative of our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that