Peloton: Gym Expansion And Cost Cuts Anchor This Rebound Story (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm turning cautiously optimistic on Peloton and upgrading it to a buy, given recent positive business developments and improved financials.
- Peloton's enterprise business push (gyms/hotels) and broader workout offerings are expanding its addressable market, especially with new partnerships and a growing male demographic.
- The company has stabilized subscriber numbers, improved gross margins, and remains committed to profitability, making it attractive for potential private equity interest.
- Valuation is compelling at current levels at <10x forward adjusted EBITDA, with a strong cash position and reduced net debt.
