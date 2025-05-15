Universal Music Group: Reaffirm Buy Rating As Earnings Growth Profile Got Better

Eleceed Capital
378 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Universal Music Group is set to sustain high-single-digit growth, driven by robust demand in the music industry and competitive advantages.
  • 1Q25 results showed 11.8% y/y revenue growth, with strong subscription trends and broad-based market performance, reinforcing my buy rating.
  • The "Streaming 2.0" strategy aims to reshape streaming economics, potentially boosting UMGNF earnings through collaborative models and premium tier offerings.

Analog Records and Record Jackets

Maki Nakamura/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

I gave a buy rating to Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF) (OTCPK:UNVGY) back in July last year, with my key thesis being that the business is set to enjoy robust demand

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital
378 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UMGNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UMGNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UMGNF
--
UNVGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News