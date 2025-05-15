The profits continue to roll in for Italian banking giant UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) (OTCPK:UNCFF). Having earned a 17.7% return on tangible equity last year, Milan-based UniCredit has followed that up with an exceptional 22% ROTE in respect of the first quarter of
UniCredit: Lower Interest Rates Yet To Hit Profitability
Summary
- Shares of Italian banking giant UniCredit have been a strong performer since my last update, taking their total returns to over 180% since I first covered it in 2023.
- UniCredit's first quarter results were excellent, with the bank comprehensively beating consensus on both the top and bottom lines. Despite lower interest rates and net interest revenue, profitability remains exceptional.
- UniCredit's shares have re-rated to around 1.7x tangible book value. While rich for a European bank, this looks justified given the strength of its earnings.
