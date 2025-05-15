UniCredit: Lower Interest Rates Yet To Hit Profitability

Mark Dockray
1.85K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Shares of Italian banking giant UniCredit have been a strong performer since my last update, taking their total returns to over 180% since I first covered it in 2023.
  • UniCredit's first quarter results were excellent, with the bank comprehensively beating consensus on both the top and bottom lines. Despite lower interest rates and net interest revenue, profitability remains exceptional.
  • UniCredit's shares have re-rated to around 1.7x tangible book value. While rich for a European bank, this looks justified given the strength of its earnings.

The iconic Unicredit tower at Gae Aulenti square. Close-up on the bank logo

Mrkit99

The profits continue to roll in for Italian banking giant UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) (OTCPK:UNCFF). Having earned a 17.7% return on tangible equity last year, Milan-based UniCredit has followed that up with an exceptional 22% ROTE in respect of the first quarter of

This article was written by

Mark Dockray
1.85K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNCRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNCRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNCRY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNCFF
--
UNCRY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News