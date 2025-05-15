AutoCanada Inc. (AOCIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCPK:AOCIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Antony - Executive Chairman

Samuel Cochrane - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Jonathan Mossiagin - CIBC Capital Markets

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for joining AutoCanada's Conference Call to discuss the financial results for the First Quarter of 2025. I'm John, your moderator for today's call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

I encourage you to review AutoCanada's filings on SEDAR+ for a discussion of these risks, the first quarter news release, financial statements and MD&A. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Paul Antony.

Paul Antony

Good evening, everyone and thank you for joining us. Our strategy in 2025 is clear. Simplify the business, execute with discipline, achieve our cost transformation and reduce leverage. The first quarter reflects early progress on that front. We've taken deliberate steps over the past several months to streamline our operations, exiting underperforming stores, sharpening our focus on higher-margin opportunities and embedding efficiency through the ACX operating method.

These efforts are already improving cost structure and operational focus. We also reclassified our U.S. business as a discontinued operation at the end of 2024. This decision reflects our