Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Hackman - Head of Investor Relations

Theresa Condor - CEO

Thomas Krywe - Interim CFO

Alison Engel - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Rasmussen - Stifel

Jeffrey Meuler - Baird

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity

Christopher Quilty - Quilty Space

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Spire Global First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ben Hackman, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Ben Hackman

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Spire's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Our earnings press release and related SEC filings are posted on the company's IR website at ir.spire.com. A replay of today's call will also be made available.

With me on the call today is Theresa Condor, CEO, and Tom Krywe, Interim CFO.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP items. Reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP results, as well as our guidance, can be found in our earnings press release, which can be found on our IR website. Some of our comments today contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In particular, our expectations around our results of operations and financial condition are uncertain and subject to change. Should any of these expectations fail to materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our SEC filings.