Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (SOMMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCPK:SOMMY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025

Keigo Sasaki - Senior Managing Executive Officer

Takato Watabe - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Mikiya Yamada - Mizuho Securities

Go Miyamoto - SMBC Nikko Securities

Keigo Sasaki

Thank you very much. My name is Sasaki of Sumitomo Chemical. Thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedule to participate in our conference call. I would like to thank all the investors and analysts for your continued support and understanding of our business. I would like to take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation to all of you.

Now I will present our financial results for the fiscal year 2024. First, please go to page four of the material. Before I go into the details, first, I would like to give you the summary of the financial year 2024 financial results. Core operating income for fiscal 2024 was JPY140.5 billion. Back in fiscal 2023, company incurred core operating loss of JPY149.0 billion. But compared to that, we achieved a V-shaped recovery in the year with an improvement of approximately JPY290.0 billion over the previous year.

In the forecast announced in February this year, we expected the core operating income to