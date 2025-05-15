Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Mark Dedovesh - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance
John Hazen - Chief Executive Officer
Jim Watkins - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Amanda Douglas - JPMorgan
Peter Keith - Piper Sandler
Steven Zaccone - Citi
Jay Sole - UBS
Max Rakhlenko - TD Cowen
Janine Stichter - BTIG
Jonathan Komp - Baird
Chris Nardone - Bank of America
Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Sam Poser - Williams Trading
Ashley Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Mitch Kummetz - Seaport Research
Jeff Lick - Stephens
Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
Now, I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Mark Dedovesh, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance. Please go ahead, sir.
Mark Dedovesh
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Boot Barn's fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 earnings results. With me on today's call are John Hazen, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Watkins, Chief Financial Officer.
A copy of today's press release, along with a supplemental financial presentation, is available on the Investor Relations section of Boot Barn's website at bootbarn.com. Shortly after we end this call, a recording of the call will be available as a replay for 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
I would like to remind you that certain statements we will make during this call are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Boot Barn's judgment and analysis only as of today, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of
- Read more current BOOT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts