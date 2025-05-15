In my last write-up on Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL), I mentioned how the stock was struggling, even though there was some upside on the horizon-especially tied to Fairmount Park, that century-old property in the St. Louis metro area
Accel Entertainment: A Quarter With Horsepower
Summary
- Accel's stock surged 14.3% in two months, nearing my price target of $12.50-$13.50, outperforming the S&P's 2.6% rebound post-'Trump Tariffs' scare.
- ACEL reported EPS of $0.17, beating estimates by $0.05, and revenue of $323.91 million, marking 7.3% year-over-year growth and a tenth straight double-beat.
- Fairmount Park's Phase 1 opened on time and under budget, expected to contribute $7-$8 million in EBITDA, with Phase 2 promising $25 million annually by FY 2027.
- I reiterate my 'Buy' rating, raising my price target to $13.50-$14, projecting a potential total return north of 20% with low leverage.
