Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference May 14, 2025 6:00 PM ET

John Jacobs - President and CEO

Jim Kelly - CFO

Ruxandra Draghia-Akli - EVP, Head, R&D

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America

Joining Day 2 of the 2025 Bank of America Healthcare Conference. My name is Alec Stranahan, Senior Biotech Analyst covering Novavax at Bank of America. And I'm very pleased to be joined by many members of the senior leadership team at Novavax, including John Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer; and Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, Head of R&D, who's a recent joiner to the team. So, we've got 30 minutes on the clock.

Maybe, John, if you want to sort of tee up the discussion and then we can jump into the--

John Jacobs

Absolutely. And we were joking a little bit upfront, but Ruxandra also has a PhD and several other accolades of credibility that couldn't even fit on the slide as well as Jim. So, I am who I am, but these two are underplayed on the slide. So, glad to be on the team with thank you, Alec, for hosting us yet again this year. Hard to believe it's been a year since our landmark Sanofi deal for the company. But boy, we've been busy in that time and even in the last quarter.

So, we've taken the company from an organization that was originally a small biotech and then through the pandemic, launched its first product, and I joined the company, and we've really changed the whole fabric of the organization from our expense profile to the to the people and the structure that we have, the leadership team and our focus and strategy, most importantly, post-Sanofi, has been to leverage the technology platform that we have, which