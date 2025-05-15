Rose's Income Garden - 6 Raises - April 2025

RoseNose
Summary

  • Rose's Income Garden portfolio, diversified across 11+ sectors, boasts a forward dividend yield of 6.15% and is tracked in real-time at The Macro Trading Factory.
  • April 2025 income rose by 13.2% from 2024, with 35 company payments, including 6 dividend raises from notable companies like Coca-Cola and Genuine Parts.
  • Key metrics and recommendations for each company are provided, highlighting dividend growth rates, payout ratios, and valuation metrics to guide investment decisions.
  • RIG's focus on dividend-paying stocks ensures consistent income growth, making it a reliable choice for income-focused investors.
  • Rose Take and Recommendation is made for each of the companies.
Growth, money growing

Gabriella Imperatori-Penn

Rose’s Income Garden “RIG”

Rose's Income Garden portfolio is diversified into 11+ sectors, the + represents preferred shares and some ETFs. “RIG” has a forward dividend yield of 6.15% today, as I write this. The portfolio is completely tracked in real time on a daily trading

RoseNose
14.93K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

"RIG" owns all stocks listed and reviewed for raises in this article.

