scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

William Thorpe - Investor Relations

John Tucker - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Parsons - Senior Vice President of Commercial

Rachael Nokes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Roanna Ruiz - Leerink Partners

Stacy Ku - TD Cowen

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to scPharmaceuticals First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Thorpe, Investor Relations, to cover forward-looking statements. Will, please go ahead.

William Thorpe

Thank you, operator. Before beginning this afternoon's earnings call, we would like to highlight the following forward-looking statement. All statements on this conference call, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding scPharmaceuticals' expected future financial results, management's expectations and plans for the business, the ongoing commercialization and marketing of FUROSCIX, the potential label expansion and other regulatory approvals of FUROSCIX, decrease of quarterly net cash outflows for the balance of 2025, the rise of FUROSCIX dispenses as out-of-pocket expenses decrease and estimated reduction in COGS.

The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions are typically used to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. It may involve and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other important factors that may affect scPharmaceuticals' business, financial condition and other operating results. These include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other qualifications contained in scPharmaceuticals' annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q