Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Scott - SVP, IR, ICR

Eyal Peso - Co-Founder and CEO

Meir Peleg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Levy - Barclays

Itay Michaeli - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Gauzy Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dan Scott, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Daniel Scott

Thank you, Operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Hosting the call today are Gauzy's CEO and Co-Founder, Eyal Peso, and Chief Financial Officer, Meir Peleg.

On this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, not historical facts, which are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, projections and assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements if any of our key expectations, beliefs, projections, or assumptions are incorrect because of other factors discussed in today's earnings news release and the comments made during this conference call or in our latest report and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which can be found on our website, www.gauzy.com. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, May 13, 2025. Except as required by law, Gauzy disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

Today's presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the company's first quarter