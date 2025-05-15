In my last article about Novo Nordisk (NVO) I wrote, that the stock has probably declined enough. I already rated the stock as a "Buy" but the stock continued to decline, and it is now trading about 23% lower compared to February
Ignore The Noise - Novo Nordisk Is A Clear Buy
Summary
- Novo Nordisk's stock has declined 55% from its all-time high, but the company continues to report strong quarterly results with significant revenue and profit growth.
- Despite slowing growth rates and revised guidance, NVO's rich pipeline and strategic acquisitions position it for sustained high growth, particularly in diabetes, GLP-1, and obesity care.
- The company's current product portfolio is well-protected by patents until at least 2030, ensuring stable revenue from key products like Wegovy and Ozempic.
- Using a discounted cash flow analysis, Novo Nordisk is undervalued by approximately 35%, making it a compelling 'Buy' opportunity with significant upside potential.
