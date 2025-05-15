In the year 2000, when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was still struggling to become profitable and many analysts (amazon.bomb) were writing it off as "an online bookstore with too many costs," Jeff Bezos quipped, "We don't think short term. We plant seeds
Amazon Is Quietly Building An AI Empire
Summary
- Amazon's long-term strategy and diversified growth in AI, cloud, retail, and advertising make it an attractive investment for those with a 3-5 year horizon.
- Despite slowing AWS growth and increasing competition, Amazon's broad AI strategy and strong financials position it well for future growth.
- Significant capital expenditures in AI and infrastructure are weighing on free cash flow, but operating cash flow remains robust.
- Amazon's valuation is attractive compared to peers, offering strong growth potential and safety in economic stagnation for long-term investors.
