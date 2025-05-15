Wall Street split the difference Wednesday, as AI rode a sovereign wave and small caps got swept out to sea. The S&P tiptoed higher, the Nasdaq extended its winning streak, and Nvidia (NVDA) put on its Sunday best for
AI Is The New Oil
Summary
- Wall Street split the difference Wednesday, as AI rode a sovereign wave and small caps got swept out to sea.
- In Riyadh, President Trump, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and a caravan of Silicon Valley titans unveiled a mega-deal with Humain, the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s AI darling.
- Nvidia rode the headlines like a sultan on a stallion, robes billowing and valuation rising. Advanced Micro trotted close behind, chipper enough to tack another $6B onto its buyback plan, bringing the total to $10B.
