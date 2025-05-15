Bear Market Rally Pause

John Early
Summary

  • The recent seven-week stock market rally is at an unsustainable extreme. Prices will likely flat-line or decline for a few weeks. Perhaps starting Wednesday.
  • There is a good chance that after retrenching, the market will make a run toward a new high, perhaps peaking in June or July.
  • Yield curve analysis suggests we are in a bear market and that the rally will not go to a new high.

Brown Bear

Anita Elder Design/iStock via Getty Images

Percentile Ranks

The combination of returns for the 12.5 trading-day period and 25 trading-day period (green line in Figure #1) is at the 0.998 percentile, or higher than 99.8% of the last 20 years of data.

John Early
Have managed money for clients as an independent advisor since 1991. Published a newsletter ECONOMIC LEADS from 1988 to 1993. Have an economics degree from Vanderbilt University. Focus on the macro picture forecasting the US economy and broad stock market. Also have a model to estimate long term equity returns for several countries.

