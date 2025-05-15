Despite Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) strong run since my early April bullish rating, the bearish sentiment is building up again, fueled by a double top near $125 and renewed concerns over valuation and dilution. This narrative
Palantir: What The Bears Keep Missing
Summary
- Bearish concerns over dilution and valuation ignore Palantir’s asset-light model, rapid enterprise adoption, and accelerating monetization that converts dilution into durable, cash-generating growth.
- Palantir’s U.S. commercial segment hit a $1B annual run rate in Q1, growing 71% YoY and 19% QoQ.
- The company secured 139 $1M+ deals and booked $810M in U.S. commercial TCV, up 183% year-over-year.
- Palantir’s 83% Rule of 40 score justifies premium valuation, reflecting the rare growth-profitability balance typically reserved for top-tier platform infrastructure plays.
