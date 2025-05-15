Chord Energy: Harmonious In The Bakken

Laura Starks
4.54K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Chord Energy, a $5.66 billion market cap company, is a well-established Bakken oil and gas producer. It pays a 5.3% base dividend.
  • The company’s acquisition of Enerplus further solidifies and enlarges its presence in the Bakken.
  • Although the Bakken is considered mature, growth is possible both from a less-explored Three Forks bench, Chord’s increasing use of reserve-enhancing longer laterals, and other potential exploration.
  • Chord's beta of 0.86 suggests lower market volatility compared to other oil and gas producers, making it a relatively stable E&P investment.
Oil train passing through a Montana railyard from North Dakota

debibishop/iStock via Getty Images

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD), which resulted from the merger of Bakken producers Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum, subsequently bought Bakken assets from Exxon Mobil (XOM). Last year it acquired Enerplus for $3.8 billion, which also had significant US Bakken

This article was written by

Laura Starks
4.54K Followers
Laura Starks is the founder and CEO of Starks Energy Economics, LLC (since 2007). She has a degree in chemical engineering and an MBA with a concentration in finance which she has used for many years to invest personally and to share her ideas about energy companies. Her coverage includes utilities, independent power producers, energy service companies and contractors, a few petrochemical companies, and all sectors of oil and natural gas: upstream, midstream, and downstream

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHRD, XOM, EOG, DVN, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHRD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHRD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHRD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News