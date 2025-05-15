Chord Energy: Harmonious In The Bakken
Summary
- Chord Energy, a $5.66 billion market cap company, is a well-established Bakken oil and gas producer. It pays a 5.3% base dividend.
- The company’s acquisition of Enerplus further solidifies and enlarges its presence in the Bakken.
- Although the Bakken is considered mature, growth is possible both from a less-explored Three Forks bench, Chord’s increasing use of reserve-enhancing longer laterals, and other potential exploration.
- Chord's beta of 0.86 suggests lower market volatility compared to other oil and gas producers, making it a relatively stable E&P investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHRD, XOM, EOG, DVN, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.