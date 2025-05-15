The Future Of The GSEs: Do No Harm

PIMCO
2.56K Followers
Summary

  • A rushed exit of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government conservatorship risks higher mortgage rates and reduced housing affordability.
  • Don’t fix what’s not broken: We believe that keeping Fannie and Freddie in conservatorship would ensure stability and liquidity, and is ultimately a better deal for the U.S. taxpayer.
  • In our view, scaling back the GSEs’ role in housing finance would be easier if they stay in conservatorship than if they were privatized.
  • If privatized, providing an explicit government MBS backstop is the only way to ensure there is no disruption to the mortgage market and to achieve other benefits, too.

Freddie Mac sign in Washington D.C., USA.

JHVEPhoto

A rushed exit from conservatorship could increase mortgage rates and worsen home affordability.

Following President Donald Trump’s decisive victory in November, financial markets have responded in anticipation of potential policy changes under “Trump 2.0.” One of the starkest examples of these “Trump

