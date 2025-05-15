It has been an all-skate in the last month. Throw a dart, and you'll land on an equity ETF that has performed well. Interestingly, though, US small-cap growth stocks are doing the best since mid-April, albeit by a narrow margin.
VBK: Small-Cap Growth Leading The Rally, But Risks Growing
Summary
- US small-cap growth stocks, particularly the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, have outperformed since mid-April, but I maintain a hold rating due to valuation concerns.
- VBK has surged over 14% since April 11, outperforming the S&P 500, yet its premium P/E ratio and PEG ratio suggest it's not a bargain.
- Despite bullish seasonality and impressive recent price action, technical indicators and long-term moving averages hint at a potential pullback or consolidation.
- VBK's sector allocation favors information technology, industrials, and health care, with limited exposure to financials, aligning with its growth-focused strategy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.