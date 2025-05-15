High Yield And Trade: Why Asia Could Be A Compelling Source Of Stability

Summary

  • High yield investors search for high income and are willing to take on risks as a result.
  • The issuers in the KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income USD Bond ETF have no revenue exposure to the United States, insulating them from direct tariff risks.
  • The number of bonds trading below 80% of par value, in the United States surged year-over-year in May, and are significantly above the current levels in Asia.
  • We believe KHYB can complement any global fixed income allocation due to its relatively high yield, low average duration, and low correlation to global fixed income markets.

Globe Asia

Anson_iStock

Executive Summary

  • High yield investors search for high income and are willing to take on risks as a result. However, with potential tariffs on imports to the US on the horizon, the cash flows of US high yield issuers that are

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. KraneShares offers innovative investment solutions tailored to three key pillars: China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. Our team is determined to provide industry-leading, differentiated, and high-conviction investment strategies that offer access to key market trends. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to capture the importance of these themes as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio.

