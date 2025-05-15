JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

UnitedHealth (UNH) probed by DoJ for potential Medicare fraud; shares slide - report. (00:22) Dick's Sporting Goods close to deal for Foot Locker - WSJ. (01:16) Warren Buffett reveals why he chose to hand over Berkshire's reins - report. (01:59)

This is an abridged transcript.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential Medicare fraud.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the probe is centered around the Medicare Advantage business.

UnitedHealth shares were down ~8% in after-hours trading Wednesday evening. Premarket the UNH is still under pressure, down 5%.

The healthcare-fraud unit at DoJ is spearheading the investigation. The newspaper noted that the division investigates transgressions such as kickbacks that lead to higher Medicare and Medicare payments.

The probe is the latest headache for the health insurance giant, which just had an unexpected CEO change on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a group of shareholders sued the company alleging it hid the business impact from the backlash surrounding the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) are up more than 68% in premarket action after reports circulated that the company is in acquisition talks with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dick's (DKS) is offering $24 per share, or $2.3B for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). A deal could be finalized as soon as today.

Foot Locker shares have hovered near record lows around $11, pressured by tariff announcements and Nike’s (NKE) heightened promotional activity to clear outdated inventory.

In another article on Seeking Alpha we’re discussing “Why Dick's Sporting Goods may be getting a good deal if it buys Foot Locker at a premium.” I’ll leave a link to the article in show notes.

Warren Buffett made the decision to step down as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) CEO after finally feeling his age.

The 94-year-old billionaire said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, "I didn't really start getting old, for some strange reason, until I was about 90," he said. "But when you start getting old, it's irreversible."

Buffett, one of the world's most successful investors, announced earlier this month that he'd step down as CEO in December and hand over the reins to Greg Abel. Buffett will stay on as chairman.

The decision stunned the company and the investing world… not even Abel expected it that day. Many thought Buffett would remain Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.B) CEO for life.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Trump asks Apple to stop moving iPhone manufacturing to India - report

The Monopoly ETF, a new SEC filing that targets market titans

China lifts curbs on export of rare earth minerals to the U.S.

Catalyst watch:

Walmart (WMT) will hold its earnings call at 8am. The retail giant can sway the entire retail sector with its forecast. Costco (COST), Pricesmart (PSMT), and Five Below (FIVE) are the stocks that correlate the tightest with Walmart (WMT) on earnings day. Major suppliers to Walmart (WMT) with the potential to see share price reactions include Fabrinet (FN), Kontoor Brands (KTB), and Cal-Maine Foods (CALM).

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will hold its earnings conference call at 4:30 pm. The delay of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI will be a major topic.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 4% at $60/barrel. Bitcoin is down 1.7% at $101,000. Gold is down 0.5% at $3,168.

The FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is down 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) -10% — Shares sank after the company reported mixed Q1 results and announced a leadership shake-up.

On today’s economic calendar: