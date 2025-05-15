BlackRock Advantage Global Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

BlackRock
4.94K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • The fund posted returns of -1.02% (Institutional shares) and -1.07% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
  • The fund’s outperformance of its benchmark was led by select sentiment and fundamental quality insights, which helped drive successful positioning across Europe and Japan.
  • From a sector- and country-positioning perspective, the fund remained largely neutral.

Stacks of U.S. coins next to globe showing North America

DNY59

Average annual total returns(%) as of 3/31/25

1Q25 (not annualized)

YTD (not annualized)

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Institutional

-1.02

-1.02

8.03

8.09

15.96

8.34

Investor A (Without Sales Charge)

-1.07

-1.07

7.74

This article was written by

BlackRock
4.94K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

About MAGCX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MAGCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAGCX
--
MCGCX
--
MDGCX
--
MRGSX
--
MKGCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News