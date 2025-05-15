BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

BlackRock
4.94K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • The fund posted returns of -0.25% (Institutional shares) and -0.31% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Overweight positions in Turkey and China detracted the most from relative returns during the quarter.
  • At quarter-end, the fund had overweight positions in Turkey, Hungary, and Mexico, and underweight allocations to India, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia.

Emerging markets. Internet and network technology business concepts. businessman on smart phone Work on the futuristic virtual screen and see the inscription.

tum3123

Average annual total returns(%) as of 3/31/25

1Q25 (not annualized)

YTD (not annualized)

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Institutional

-0.25

-0.25

-2.24

-1.45

5.49

3.77

Investor A (Without Sales Charge)

-0.31

-0.31

-2.49

This article was written by

BlackRock
4.94K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

About MADCX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MADCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MADCX
--
MCDCX
--
MDDCX
--
MKDCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News