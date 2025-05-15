|
Average annual total returns(%) as of 3/31/25
BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The fund posted returns of -0.25% (Institutional shares) and -0.31% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
- Overweight positions in Turkey and China detracted the most from relative returns during the quarter.
- At quarter-end, the fund had overweight positions in Turkey, Hungary, and Mexico, and underweight allocations to India, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia.
