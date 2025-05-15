On April 7, I gave the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) -- a fund that shorts VIX futures -- a Strong Buy rating. At the time, the setup was ideal for a short-volatility strategy. The VIX was above 45 because of tariff uncertainty. The market was
SVOL: The Easy Money Has Been Made, Time To Sell (Downgrade)
Summary
- On April 7, I rated the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) a Strong Buy due to extreme market fear and VIX backwardation.
- The VIX has since normalized, greed is back, and SVOL has rallied, reducing its upside potential and increasing the risk potential. Therefore, I am downgrading SVOL to a Sell.
- Some parts of SVOL's portfolio have shifted to a more defensive stance, with increased Treasury holdings, reduced equity exposure, and further-dated VIX short positions, signaling caution.
- The risk may be higher than the reward now. As for the dividend, it remains attractive, but a dividend cut isn't impossible if VIX retraces higher eventually.
