BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

BlackRock
4.94K Followers
Summary

  • The fund posted returns of 1.74% (Institutional shares) and 1.67% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
  • U.S. rates, structured products, and European credit were the main contributors to performance, while the fund’s macro overlay detracted from returns.
  • The fund held the majority of its exposure in the belly of the yield curve.

Average annual total returns(%) as of 3/31/25

1Q25 (not annualized)

YTD (not annualized)

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Institutional

1.74

1.74

6.18

3.73

4.48

2.98

Investor A (Without Sales Charge)

1.67

1.67

5.90

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

