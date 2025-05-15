|
Average annual total returns(%) as of 3/31/25
BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The fund posted returns of 1.74% (Institutional shares) and 1.67% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
- U.S. rates, structured products, and European credit were the main contributors to performance, while the fund’s macro overlay detracted from returns.
- The fund held the majority of its exposure in the belly of the yield curve.
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.