Artificial Intelligence: A Few High-Level Thoughts

May 15, 2025 8:20 AM ET
Baron Capital
310 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • AI remains the most significant secular growth driver since the internet, despite near-term valuation pressures from geopolitical uncertainty and trade restrictions.
  • We see robust AI capital investment continuing through 2025 and 2026, with leading companies like TSMC, xAI, and OpenAI expanding aggressively.
  • AI's transformative potential could double tech's share of global GDP, with agentic and physical AI driving productivity and long-term growth.
  • Our high-conviction portfolio focuses on secular megatrends, adding positions in software, semiconductors, data centers, cybersecurity, and space technology this quarter.

Digital abstract CPU. AI - Artificial Intelligence and machine learning concept

Vertigo3d

The following segment was excerpted from the Baron Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Shareholder Letter.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Given the importance of AI as (1) “the most powerful technology platform shift and secular growth driver since the advent of the internet

This article was written by

Baron Capital
310 Followers
Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions. Founded in 1982, Baron has become known for its long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing. Baron was founded as an equity research firm, and research has remained at the core of its business. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Baron Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Baron Capital's official channels.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News