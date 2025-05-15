Fortive Corporation: A Middle Path Lies Ahead (Rating Downgrade)

May 15, 2025 9:24 AM ETFortive Corporation (FTV) StockFTV
Badsha Chowdhury
1.27K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Fortive Corporation's short-term growth faces challenges due to weak industry drivers, geopolitical uncertainty, and policy changes, prompting a downgrade to "Hold".
  • Despite slow international demand and policy uncertainties, FTV's software and services, data center launches, and EV storage equipment offer growth potential.
  • FTV's Q1 cash flows deteriorated, but liquidity remains robust; the stock is undervalued compared to peers.

Automation of business or robotic process RPA technology. Transfer of data between application.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

Fortive’s Recovery Can Be Slow

I discussed Fortive Corporation's strategies more in my previous article, published in December 2024. The company will spin off its Precision Technologies segment as the Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS) and Advanced Healthcare Solutions (AHS) segments

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury
1.27K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News