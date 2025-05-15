VNET Group Inc. (VNET), one of China's largest internet data center providers, is having a roller coaster 2025. Shares, after languishing near all-time lows for months, saw significant interest in early 2025, before crashing back. The bounce back was part of
VNET: Bearish Setup But Growth Potential
Summary
- VNET Group Inc. experienced a volatile 2025, with shares bouncing on AI demand before a tech stock sell-off, yet remaining above 2024 lows.
- Strong Q4 2024 earnings and increased CapEx guidance signal bullish demand from AI infrastructure, positioning VNET well for future growth.
- Despite healthy operating cash flow, high debt leverage and equity dilution risks pose concerns, especially amid China's tech crackdown and potential delisting risks.
- I rate VNET a "Hold" for long-term investors due to these risks, but speculative investors might consider a "Buy" for growth potential and valuation uptick on short squeeze.
