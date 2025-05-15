AMD Has A Bright Future Ahead

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices remains undervalued at 18x 2026 EPS, with strong AI prospects and a recent 60% rebound from lows.
  • Blockbuster Q1 earnings beat expectations, with AI sales up 57% YoY and client segment sales up 68%.
  • Major $10B AI partnership with HUMAIN and a $6B buyback boost long-term growth and EPS potential.
  • My one-year price target is $175, with further upside possible as AMD's valuation and AI momentum improve.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Digital communication,Chat bot,Futuristic amd innovation.Businessman using mobile phone with AI robotic technology icons screen.

Kitinut

Despite my bullish projections, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) had a very challenging year in 2024, and the start to 2025 was no picnic, either. AMD dropped from its 2024 high of about $230 to just over $75 during the

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today! 

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.69K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News