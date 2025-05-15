Quince Therapeutics: Data In Ataxia-Telangiectasia Scheduled For Early 2026
- Quince Therapeutics is advancing eDSP for Ataxia-Telangiectasia, leveraging strong prior data in the 6-9 age group and an innovative AIDE platform.
- Recent insider buying, new analyst coverage with high price targets, and robust patent protection highlight growing confidence and upside potential.
- Data readout for the NEAT Phase 3 trial is scheduled for early 2026, with all patients joining the open-label extension, and cash runway aligns with expected topline results.
- With a market cap near cash value and significant platform potential, I reiterate my Strong Buy rating ahead of the pivotal NEAT trial readout.
