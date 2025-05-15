Honda Earnings: Hybrids Deliver, But Tariffs And EV Delays Weigh Heavily
Summary
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s FY2025 earnings revealed resilient motorcycle and hybrid sales, but auto segment weakness and a 12% profit drop spooked investors.
- FY2026 guidance is ultra-conservative, reflecting worst-case U.S. tariff impacts and a significant step-down in operating and net profit expectations.
- Management is mitigating tariff risks by reallocating production to U.S. plants, accelerating exports, and delaying major EV investments to preserve flexibility.
- Despite disciplined execution and attractive valuation, macro headwinds—tariffs, EV slowdown, and R&D costs—may outweigh Honda's recovery efforts in the near term.
