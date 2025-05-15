Honda Earnings: Hybrids Deliver, But Tariffs And EV Delays Weigh Heavily

Summary

  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s FY2025 earnings revealed resilient motorcycle and hybrid sales, but auto segment weakness and a 12% profit drop spooked investors.
  • FY2026 guidance is ultra-conservative, reflecting worst-case U.S. tariff impacts and a significant step-down in operating and net profit expectations.
  • Management is mitigating tariff risks by reallocating production to U.S. plants, accelerating exports, and delaying major EV investments to preserve flexibility.
  • Despite disciplined execution and attractive valuation, macro headwinds—tariffs, EV slowdown, and R&D costs—may outweigh Honda's recovery efforts in the near term.

Gray Honda CR-V car moving on the street.

YuriyVlasenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) just posted its earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2025, and while the top-line growth held up well, the real story is in the details. The company

