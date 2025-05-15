On Holding: Strong Q1'25 Earnings, But Downgrade To Hold

May 15, 2025 11:03 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON) StockONON
LDV Research
276 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • ONON delivered outstanding Q1 results, with 40% constant currency sales growth and margin expansion.
  • Guidance was upgraded to 28% constant currency sales growth for 2025, but currency and tariff risks warrant close monitoring.
  • My DCF valuation suggests ONON is trading around fair value; I recommend holding, but would accumulate on any pullback.

seekingalpha.com/article/4694684-on-holding-stock-remains-a-buy-post-very-strong-1q24-earnings

Powerful Marathon Finish Line Celebration Moment

Ben Garvin

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has released a very strong first quarter result with sales up 40% in constant currency. The weaker USD provided a slight tailwind to the reported result, with reported sales up 43%.

This

This article was written by

LDV Research
276 Followers
LDV stands for Long Duration Value. It characterises my investing style and the companies I seek to own. I am a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News