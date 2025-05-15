Global Atomic: Great Future For Uranium And Zinc With Electrification And Energy Diversification

Alberto Abaterusso
1.88K Followers
(25min)

Summary

  • I rate Global Atomic Corp. a Buy, driven by strong uranium demand from nuclear energy proliferation and a robust Dasa project with low production costs.
  • The company’s 49% stake in a profitable zinc recycling joint venture in Turkey adds diversification and upside, with improving zinc market conditions.
  • Global Atomic’s solid financial position, ample liquidity, and access to alternative financing support ongoing project development and mitigate default risk.
  • Shares trade at attractive valuations below historical averages, offering a compelling entry point for long-term investors bullish on uranium and zinc.

Nuclear Plant Dampierre en Burly

Arnaud Bertrand/iStock via Getty Images

A “Buy” Rating for Global Atomic Corp.

In our view, investors who take a long position in publicly traded shares of uranium producers, or developers such as Global Atomic Corp.'s (OTCQX:GLATF) OTCQX-listed shares, could

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.88K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLATF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLATF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLATF
--
GLO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News