April U.S. Retail Sales And PPI: Deflation Surprise Masks Tariff-Driven Cost Pressures
Summary
- April U.S. retail sales growth slowed sharply, but annual consumer spending remains resilient, especially in autos and core segments.
- The Producer Price Index surprised to the downside, signaling short-term deflation, but core goods costs are rising due to new tariffs.
- Tariff-driven cost pressures are compressing retail and wholesale margins, with services PPI seeing its largest drop since 2009.
- Markets reacted positively to the cooler PPI, but emerging tariff effects warrant caution as trade policy shifts could reshape inflation and business margins.
