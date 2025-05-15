Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Yujia Zhai - IR Advisor, Orange Group
Haris Basit - CSO
Jeff LaBerge - Head, Capital Markets & Strategic Initiatives
Jihan Wu - Chairman & CEO
Matt Kong - CBO
Conference Call Participants
Darren Aftahi - ROTH
Ben Summers - BTIG
Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities
Nick Giles - B. Riley Securities
John Todaro - Needham
Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald
Mike Grondahl - Northland
Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners
Bill Papanastasiou - KBW
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Bitdeer First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.
I would like to turn the call over to Yujia Zhai, Investor Relations Advisor. Please go ahead.
Yujia Zhai
Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to Bitdeer's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Jihan Wu, Chairman and CEO; Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer; Haris Basit, Chief Strategy Officer; and Jeff LaBerge, Head of Capital Markets and Strategic Initiatives.
Haris will begin today by providing a high-level overview of Bitdeer’s first quarter 2025 results and then cover the company's strategy and a detailed business update. After that, Jeff will cover Bitdeer's first quarter financial results in more detail and then we will open the call for questions.
To accompany today's earnings call, we have provided a supplemental investor presentation. This presentation can be found on Bitdeer's Investor Relations website under Webcasts and Presentations.
Before management begins their formal remarks, we would like to remind everyone that during today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on
