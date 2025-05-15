- The BlackRock High Equity Income fund (MUTF:BMCIX) posted returns of 2.65% (Institutional shares) and 2.58% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
- The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in
BlackRock High Equity Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The BlackRock High Equity Income Fund delivered solid Q1 2025 returns, driven by strong stock selection in health care, consumer discretionary, and industrials sectors.
- Fund increased allocations to real estate and industrials, while reducing exposure to consumer discretionary and financials amid market volatility and sector rotation.
- Value stocks outperformed growth stocks as investors sought attractive valuations and earnings growth convergence amid economic uncertainty and AI-related skepticism.
- The fund's disciplined, dividend-focused, option-writing strategy aims to buffer against policy shocks and earnings disappointments, prioritizing high-quality businesses with strong fundamentals.
