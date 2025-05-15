BlackRock Low Duration Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The BlackRock Low Duration Bond Fund outperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, driven by duration and yield-curve positioning, plus allocations to ABS, agency mortgages, and CMBS.
  • We maintained an overweight duration stance, benefiting from rate rallies amid economic uncertainty, and tactically traded duration as rate cut expectations increased.
  • High yield and investment grade credit detracted due to spread widening, but we opportunistically added risk in sectors with strong fundamentals.
  • The fund focuses on investment grade bonds with 0-3 year duration, balancing risk and return while actively managing exposures to capitalize on market shifts.

  • The BlackRock Low Duration Bond Fund (MUTF:BFMSX) posted returns of 1.55% (Institutional shares) and 1.49% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
  • The fund's outperformance of its benchmark was driven by duration (interest

