QQQ: High-Risk, High-Reward U.S. Tech Barometer

May 16, 2025 8:30 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)QQQ
Vasily Zyryanov
2.12K Followers
(29min)

Summary

  • Incepted in March 1999, the Invesco QQQ Trust offers exposure to the 100 Nasdaq-listed bellwethers, representing primarily the IT sector.
  • Being one of the largest U.S. equity ETFs, QQQ sports an AUM of over $326 billion as of May 14, 2025.
  • Since its inception, QQQ has confidently outperformed SPY, as it has been doing notably better during bull markets.
  • At the same time, it is more volatile than SPY. It performed far worse during periods of market stress, with examples being the Great Recession, the coronavirus pandemic, etc.
  • While being a solid investment to consider, QQQ comes with its own set of risks, chief among them being lofty valuation, high beta, and disproportionate sector mix.
3D illustration of a glowing CPU installed on a generic mainboard

adventtr

Incepted on March 10, 1999, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), or the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1, is one of the largest and oldest passively managed exchange-traded funds, with more than $326 billion in assets under management as of May 14, 2025.

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov
2.12K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News