Incepted on March 10, 1999, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), or the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1, is one of the largest and oldest passively managed exchange-traded funds, with more than $326 billion in assets under management as of May 14, 2025.
QQQ: High-Risk, High-Reward U.S. Tech Barometer
Summary
- Incepted in March 1999, the Invesco QQQ Trust offers exposure to the 100 Nasdaq-listed bellwethers, representing primarily the IT sector.
- Being one of the largest U.S. equity ETFs, QQQ sports an AUM of over $326 billion as of May 14, 2025.
- Since its inception, QQQ has confidently outperformed SPY, as it has been doing notably better during bull markets.
- At the same time, it is more volatile than SPY. It performed far worse during periods of market stress, with examples being the Great Recession, the coronavirus pandemic, etc.
- While being a solid investment to consider, QQQ comes with its own set of risks, chief among them being lofty valuation, high beta, and disproportionate sector mix.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.