Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Iraklis Sbarounis

Thank you. Welcome to the presentation of Okeanis Eco Tankers’ results for the first quarter of 2025. We will discuss matters that are forward-looking in nature, and actual results may differ from the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements. Please read through the relevant disclaimer on Slide 2.

Starting on Slide 4 and the executive summary, I’m pleased to present the highlights of the first quarter of 2025. We achieved fleetwide time-charter equivalent of about $38,500 per vessel per day. Our VLCCs were at $38,000, and our Suezmaxes at $39,200. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $32.5 million, adjusted net profit of $11.4 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.36. Continuing to deliver on our commitment to distribute value to our shareholders, our board declared a 12th consecutive distribution in the form of a dividend of $0.32 per share. Total distributions over the last four quarters stood at $2.22 per share, or 91% of our earnings for the period.

In Slide 5, we show the detail of our income statement for the quarter. TCE revenue stood at $48.6 million, EBITDA was $23.5 million, and reported net income