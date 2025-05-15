Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Sowmyanarayan Sampath - EVP & CEO

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Sowmyanarayan Sampath

Before I get started, I want to point everyone to the safe harbor statement. It's on verizon.com the Investor Relations section, so I can read it. So that's with that. No, I timed my big launches around this conference. Craig, and we don't want to disappoint you, and there's no exception to that.

At the top of the house, we started this journey to -- maybe 2.5 years ago, where we started doing deep consumer research. And consumers came back with us and told us 3, 4 things. One is they really hit promo roll-offs where they buy a certain price and the price goes up and up every couple of years. This is completely destroys their confidence in the company.

The second thing they came back and said they never don't like conclusions. You pay for x, you get 4 things bundled into it like I may not use that thing and it becomes -- they feel it's extra to do that. So when you take all that research, we figured they want predictability. They want transparency. They want a choice, they wanted control.

And every piece of research we do to the 4 points of feedback we get back every time. So because that we launched myPlan and myHome, myPlan is doing exceedingly well. It's one of the largest repricing in the history of telecom north of 40%, 50% of our base is already on myPlan. And it's accretive to us, even though we reduced the price premium significantly to do that. Then we got good comfort with myPlan and myHome and then we went back to customers and one of the things