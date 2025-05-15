Oi S.A. (OIBZQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Oi S.A. (OTC:OIBZQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcelo Milliet - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call at Oi SA. This conference will be conducted in Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English. [Operator Instructions] This conference is being recorded, and the replay will be available at the company's Investor Relations website.

Now, I'd like to give the floor to Marcelo Milliet, our CEO. You may begin, sir.

Marcelo Milliet

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call. We will present our results for the first quarter 2025. With me today, we have Rodrigo Aguiar, our CFO, some members of the company's Executive Board, as well as our Investor Relations team.

We'll first go through the slides, looking at Oi's performance in the quarter. We'll start with slide number 3. In the call, presenting 2024 annual results, we had said that with the conclusion of the M&As at the end of last February, Oi becomes a company with three main service components with different profiles and value generation capabilities.

Oi Soluções is the group’s core component and the main source of revenue growth. And it has a significant presence in the private sector, as well as in the public sector. It is a market leader with the integration of digital solutions, combining telecommunications and IT services with important competitive advantages just to its capillarity and non-transferable technical activities.

It offers a robust portfolio of technology solutions for managed network security cloud, UC&C, unified and collaboration communications, AI, big data analytics, digital applications, utility services as well as data, Internet and voice via fiber optics.

Oi Solutions began in 2025 by strengthening its presence in the