Keyera Corp. (KEYUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dan Cuthbertson - General Manager, Investor Relations

Dean Setoguchi - President & Chief Executive Officer

Eileen Marikar - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Urquhart - Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer

Jarrod Beztilny - Senior Vice President, Operations & Engineering

Jess Hoyle - Scotiabank

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Dan Cuthbertson

Thanks, and good morning. Joining me today will be Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO; Eileen Marikar, Senior Vice President and CFO; Jamie Urquhart, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Jarrod Beztilny, Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering. We will begin with some prepared remarks from Dean and Eileen, after which we will open the call to questions.

I'd like to remind listeners that some of the comments and answers that we will give today relate to future events. These forward-looking statements are given as of today's date and reflect events or outcomes that management currently expects. In addition, we will refer to some non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on non-GAAP measures and forward-looking statements, please refer to Keyera's public filings available on SEDAR and on our website.